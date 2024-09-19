Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Starts His Official Visit To Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The delegation led by First Deputy of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev starts an official visit to Italy, Azernews reports referring to the official website of the of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Within the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan will hold meetings with the Italian military leadership and attend a defense company.

Further details and updates on the visit are expected to follow.