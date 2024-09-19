عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Starts His Official Visit To Italy

Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Starts His Official Visit To Italy


9/19/2024 5:19:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev starts an official visit to Italy, Azernews reports referring to the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Within the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan army will hold meetings with the Italian military leadership and attend a defense industry company.

Further details and updates on the visit are expected to follow.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108691519


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search