Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Starts His Official Visit To Italy
9/19/2024
The delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief
of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim
Valiyev starts an official visit to Italy,
Azernews reports referring to the official website
of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
Within the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the
Azerbaijan army will hold meetings with the Italian military
leadership and attend a defense industry company.
Further details and updates on the visit are expected to
follow.
