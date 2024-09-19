SUNRATE Signs MOU With Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2024 - SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC Thailand) to empower Thai companies seeking to scale and operate in Singapore.As part of the partnership, members of Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce can now leverage SUNRATE's technological resources and the expertise of its business development representatives to navigate the complex landscape of international business expansion. This support includes the ability to make payments via SUNRATE's business account to more than 190 countries and regions, transact in over 130 currencies, and benefit from global collection services available in over 30 currencies. Additionally, companies can collect funds in more than 10 major international currencies as if they were local payments. Foreign companies can also open SUNRATE's THB collection business accounts.Li Tao, Head of Growth at SUNRATE said, 'On the ground, we understand that many Thai companies face challenges in setting up or scaling their business operations across borders, particularly in Singapore. As the leading global B2B payment platform for Emerging Asia, we are perfectly positioned to empower these companies, especially regarding their business payment needs.'Marciano Birjmohun, Vice Chairman of the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, said 'The Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce actively supports its members and affiliates, particularly Thai companies, by providing them with greater access to professional services essential for seamless business expansion. This strategic partnerships with SUNRATE ensures that companies receive tailored guidance, resources, and expertise. This facilitates smooth entry into new markets, strengthens cross-border collaboration, and enhances the overall experience of expanding business operations within the region'Hashtag: #SUNRATE

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa.

About Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC) was founded as a non-profit organisation in 1993 by a group of Bangkok-based Singaporeans.

Besides maintaining close relationships with the Singapore Embassy and Enterprise Singapore (ES), an initiative by the Singapore government to promote trade, STCC aims to promote economic and social relationships by bringing Thai, Singapore and foreign companies which are stationed in Thailand together. From a macro perspective, STCC aims to be the bridge connecting the two countries, which will lead to the betterment of both Singapore's and Thailand's economy.

Our current corporate members consist of over 200 companies, from an extensive and diverse range of sectors like Banking and Finance, Hospitality, Properties, Professional Services, Electronic, Manufacturing and industries. Our vast network of members increases interactions and business opportunities and investment activities and opportunities between Singapore and Thailand.



