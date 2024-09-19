Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Mall Announce Winners Of Back-To-School Promotion
Date
9/19/2024 5:09:06 AM
The Peninsula
Doha: Twenty-five lucky winners took away Diamond voucher worth QR50,0000, and each customer received QR.2,000 worth of Diamond Voucher. The Diamond Partner is Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
