Pressat Partners With Syndigate Part Of The Jordan-Based Al Bawaba Group

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pressat, the UK's leading press release distribution service , has entered into a syndication agreement with SyndiGate, a prominent content and data distribution and licensing firm owned by the Jordanian-based Al Bawaba Group.

The agreement will greatly expand Pressat's syndication reach, making thousands of press releases, content, and images accessible on the SyndiGate platform.

“This partnership will vastly enhance the number of endpoints for our newswire, meaning our clients' content will be licensable to and visible on major news databases, terminals and thousands of publishers. We are excited to be working with such a progressive company and one that is changing the content industry,” said Alison Lancaster, CEO of Pressat.

Since 2007, SyndiGate has been proactively licensing digital news, data, images, and video from major publishers across the world. The service has grown rapidly and now pulls around 4 million stories per day into the platform in over 200 languages across 195 countries.

The firm has grown to become one of the world's leading content licensing agencies, with offices in Amman, Dubai, London, Mumbai, Sydney and Tokyo.

SyndiGate was established to meet the growing demand from global information databases for news and information across the MENA region. Since then, its distribution services have expanded to serve government, corporate, and B2C clients. Founded in 2007 by industry veteran Mark Gatty Saunt, SyndiGate has evolved into a global content licensing agency with dedicated offices and sales agents worldwide.

Pressat was founded in 2010 in Ancoats, Manchester, and has grown to become the UK's leading de-facto newswire, providing press release dissemination services for major brands, organizations, charities and household names across the world.

SyndiGate has agreements with France24, China Daily, Bloomberg, BBC News, Business Wire, CISION PR newswire, BENZINGA, HEARST, EDI, Janes, LexisNexis, Dow Jones, NewsCred, FactSet, Moody's Analytics, Thomson Reuters and others.