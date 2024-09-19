Aspetar And QSL Conclude Annual Injury Prevention Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Hospital, and the Qatar Stars League (QSL) have successfully concluded their 11th annual joint focused on injury prevention in football. Held at the Aspire Academy's Performance Development Center, the workshop brought together medical and technical staff from all professional clubs in Qatar.

This year's workshop marked a significant milestone as it represented a unified effort between Aspetar and the QSL, bringing together technical and medical staff from all participating clubs. This achievement underscores the substantial progress made in strengthening cooperation between the two entities and reaffirms their unwavering commitment to protecting the health of football players in Qatar.

Through this annual event, Aspetar aims to showcase its world-class medical services to local clubs and sports federations. The hospital and its staff collaborate closely with athletes, coaches, and stakeholders to educate them about the importance of injury prevention and how to manage injuries when they occur.

The workshop was a resounding success, providing a platform for all partners to discuss injury prevention strategies and to further develop Aspetar and the QSL's strategies aimed at reducing injuries in Qatari football.

The workshop agenda included presentations and discussions on the latest research in injury prevention, as well as a range of important topics such as warm-up and cool-down, injury rehabilitation, nutrition, risk management, training load management, and effective communication with teams.

During the workshop, Aspetar announced the launch of its new app for collecting and analyzing injury and illness data. The app aims to improve safety and health measures by providing a user-friendly platform for data entry and analysis.

In addition to the app, Aspetar is committed to providing comprehensive support to clubs. Annual reports will be generated for each team, offering detailed insights into the specific injuries and health challenges faced by their players. These reports will serve as valuable tools for clubs to make informed decisions regarding injury prevention, rehabilitation, and player management.