U.S. Bank Hosts Celebration Of Crenshaw Branch With Operation HOPE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE

and

U.S.

held a ribbon cutting and celebration of its 'HOPE Inside'

location at 5760 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA., on September 18, 2024.

The award-winning

HOPE Inside program , a partnership between Operation HOPE and U.S. Bank, offers access to free financial coaching services and focuses on the economic empowerment of low- to moderate-income individuals, families and small business owners in underserved communities.

U.S. Bank and Operation HOPE extend partnership offering access to free financial coaching services at the newly renovated branch in Crenshaw, Los Angeles.

A HOPE Inside coach, specializing in assisting small businesses, will be co-located in the newly renovated Slauson and Crenshaw branch. It is the first-ever U.S. Bank Black Heritage Community branch, featuring design upgrades that reflect the vibrant cultural heritage of Los Angeles's Crenshaw community. The branch is designed to deliver a hyperlocal, culturally relevant experience for customers and create a deeper connection with customers, employees and the community. The Operation HOPE Small Business coach will be available for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the community to help them get started or grow their businesses.

"Improving the Crenshaw branch Community Room and the addition of a HOPE Inside space is a way to honor and provide even more value to the community," said Carl Jordan, California regional leader for branch and small business banking at U.S. Bank. "The updates provide additional resources and a meeting place that are part of the U.S. Bank Access Commitment®, the bank's long-term approach to help close the wealth gap for underserved communities, including communities of color."

Each HOPE Inside location provides communities with free credit and money management education as well as one-on-one financial coaching with a trained and experienced financial coach. The HOPE Inside Crenshaw location is part of the bank's recent program expansion into California's Los Angeles, Oakland, and Orange County communities. Overall, U.S. Bank and Operation HOPE operate ten locations across six states.



"U.S. Bank is committed to addressing economic disparities in communities like Crenshaw- where access to financial resources has been historically limited," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Operation Hope. "Through the HOPE Inside program, this innovative collaboration is about more than just banking; it's about creating viable pathways to economic resilience and opportunity for all."

Operation HOPE is a nonprofit founded by

John Hope Bryant

in 1992 following the

Los Angeles

uprisings. The organization's mission is to disrupt the cycle of poverty by improving the financial wellness of millions of

low- and moderate-income families across the nation

– with a focus on financial dignity and inclusion. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, the organization equips young people and adults with financial tools and education to help secure a better future. All programs and services

are offered at no cost

to the client, and services are not exclusive to U.S. Bank members.

HOPE Inside

programming includes credit and money management inclusive of various consumer credit counseling certifications such as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and FDIC, among others. The HOPE 700-Credit-Score-Communities initiative supports participants in raising their credit scores to 700, which is a threshold for establishing good credit. Three-hour workshops are held one Saturday morning each month at HOPE Inside locations. Program participants who have completed a workshop can schedule a private coaching session to get one-on-one advice and continue improving money management skills. Multiple in-person and virtual workshops are available for free.

According to anonymized data from the

HOPE Community Credit Score Index , the average resident credit score data within the 90043 zip code – where the U.S. Bank HOPE Inside office is located – is 664. The U.S. national credit score average is 698. In partnership with U.S. Bank, the goal of HOPE Inside is to improve these local statistics through hands-on coaching, counseling and increased access to resources.

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved-disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities-turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information:

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $680 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank/about .

