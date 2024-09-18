Ukraine Interested In Immediate Implementation Of Three Joint Projects With Slovakia - Sybiha
9/18/2024 7:19:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in the immediate implementation of three joint infrastructure and energy projects with Slovakia and is preparing to discuss them during the second round of joint government consultations in early October.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a press conference following negotiations with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.
According to Sybiha, while the aggressor country is blocking transport routes, Ukraine faces an urgent need for the immediate implementation of joint infrastructure and energy projects with EU member states, primarily with neighboring Slovakia.
"I will name three key ones: the modernization of the Mukacheve-Velke Kapusany energy interconnector, the launch of direct railway services between Kyiv and Kosice, and the modernization and expansion of the capacity of the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border checkpoint," he said.
In this context, Sybiha said that in early October, Ukraine would host the second round of joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia, at which special attention will be devoted to these projects.
"We are preparing very carefully and seriously for this meeting," the minister said.
Sybiha is on a working visit to Slovakia as part of his first foreign tour after being appointed as Ukraine's foreign minister. Before that, he visited Romania.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
