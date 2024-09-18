Social Affairs Minister: All Services To Be Digitalized
9/18/2024 7:14:12 PM
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila said Wednesday that the Ministry focuses on digitalizing all its services as per the directives of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of Jaber Al-Ali Cooperative Society's wedding hall, the minister said that the ministry strives to facilitate and provide the best services for citizenry.
She pointed out that 68 wedding halls and society centers would be ready for online booking soon. (end)
