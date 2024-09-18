Social Affairs Minister: All Services To Be Digitalized

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila said Wednesday that the focuses on digitalizing all its services as per the directives of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of Jaber Al-Ali Cooperative Society's wedding hall, the minister said that the ministry strives to facilitate and provide the best services for citizenry.

She pointed out that 68 wedding halls and society centers would be ready for booking soon. (end)

