عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Social Affairs Minister: All Services To Be Digitalized

Social Affairs Minister: All Services To Be Digitalized


9/18/2024 7:14:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila said Wednesday that the Ministry focuses on digitalizing all its services as per the directives of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of Jaber Al-Ali Cooperative Society's wedding hall, the minister said that the ministry strives to facilitate and provide the best services for citizenry.
She pointed out that 68 wedding halls and society centers would be ready for online booking soon. (end)
ays



MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108690135


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search