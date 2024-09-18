Axial Spondyloarthritis Market - US To Have The Lion's Share Among The 7MM Delveinsight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The axial spondyloarthritis is experiencing robust growth due to increasing awareness and advancements in options. Rising prevalence rates and a growing focus on personalized are driving market expansion, with innovative therapies and improved diagnostics contributing to a more favorable outlook.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axial

Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a form of arthritis that mainly causes discomfort and inflammation in the spine and sacroiliac joints, which the spine to the pelvis. It can also impact other joints and is a systemic condition, potentially affecting various body parts and organs.



The condition tends to run in families and is divided into two types: ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axSpA, where damage to the sacroiliac joints and spine is visible on X-rays, and non-radiographic axSpA, where damage might not be seen on X-rays but can be identified using MRI. Typically, it starts between the ages of 20 and 40, is more frequent in men, though non-radiographic axSpA can affect both genders equally.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent population of axial spondyloarthritis was 4.5 million in 2023 in the 7MM, and these cases are expected to significantly increase during the study period (2020–2034). As per estimates, the total diagnosed population of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in the US was around 569K cases in 2023.

Axial Spondyloarthritis doesn't have a cure, but treatment aims to ease pain and stiffness in the back and other affected areas, keep the spine aligned, avoid damage to joints and organs, maintain joint function and mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life. It's crucial to start treatment early and aggressively to prevent long-term complications and joint damage. A thorough treatment plan usually involves medication, non-drug therapies, healthy lifestyle practices, and, occasionally, surgery.

The US FDA has approved UCB's CIMZIA, Eli Lilly's TALTZ, Novartis's COSENTYX, and AbbVie's RINVOQ for treating both r-axSpA and nr-axSpA. In contrast, Immunex/Amgen's ENBREL, Pfizer's XELJANZ, and Johnson & Johnson's SIMPONI are approved only for ankylosing spondylitis. Additionally, LUMICEF is approved in Japan for both r-axSpA and nr-axSpA.

SIMPONI is a monoclonal antibody of the human IgG1 class, specifically targeting human tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) and existing in various glycoforms. Developed through genetically engineered mice immunized with human TNF, it features both human-derived variable and constant regions.



SIMPONI binds to both the soluble and membrane-bound active forms of TNF-α, blocking TNF-α from attaching to its receptors and thus inhibiting its biological effects. Produced via a recombinant cell line with continuous perfusion, it undergoes purification processes designed to inactivate and remove viruses. In April 2009, the US FDA approved SIMPONI for treating ankylosing spondylitis.

XELJANZ is a film-coated, immediate-release tablet and is the first and only oral JAK inhibitor approved in the European Union for five different uses. It is prescribed to adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who haven't responded well to conventional treatments, and to adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis after failure or intolerance to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). It is also used for adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) after DMARD failure or intolerance, and for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who haven't responded adequately, have lost response, or are intolerant to conventional treatments or biologic agents.

In December 2021, Pfizer announced that the US FDA approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib) for treating adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have not adequately responded to or are intolerant of one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.

In December 2023, UCB announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved BIMZELX (bimekizumab) for adults with nr-axSpA and axial spondyloarthritis who do not respond well to existing treatments. In June 2023, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for BIMZELX to treat adults with active axSpA, including both nr-axSpA and axial spondyloarthritis.

Currently, there is no complete cure for axial spondyloarthritis, and the pipeline for new treatments is also dry. However, companies such as UCB Biopharma SRL, AbbVie, Janssen , and others are working with their lead assets to improve the treatment landscape.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for axial spondyloarthritis

are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the axial spondyloarthritis

market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for axial spondyloarthritis is expected to grow from USD 9 million in 2023 with a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of upcoming therapies and the rising prevalence of the disease. Additionally, the market for axSpA has been growing steadily, supported by advancements in diagnostics, the introduction of biologics, and an expanding patient population.

The pharmaceutical landscape for axSpA has witnessed notable advancements with the introduction of biological therapies, particularly TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors , which have become mainstays in the treatment regimen. These therapies have not only improved patient outcomes but have also driven competition among key pharmaceutical players. The market is characterized by a mix of established biologics and newer entrants, with ongoing research aiming to expand the therapeutic options available, including oral small molecule drugs such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors . This evolution in treatment modalities is expected to continue driving market growth over the coming years.

Market dynamics are further influenced by the challenges associated with early diagnosis and patient adherence to treatment. axSpA is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to its gradual onset and the overlap of symptoms with other musculoskeletal conditions. This has spurred investment in the development of more precise diagnostic tools, including imaging techniques and biomarkers. Moreover, the chronic nature of axSpA necessitates long-term treatment, posing challenges related to patient adherence , especially considering the side effects and the high costs associated with biological therapies . These factors create opportunities for the development of more convenient and cost-effective treatment options.

Geographically, the axSpA market shows variation in growth patterns , with North America and Europe leading due to higher healthcare spending, better access to advanced therapies, and greater awareness. However, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure , a rising prevalence of axSpA , and the growing adoption of biologics . Market players are also focusing on these regions by conducting clinical trials and launching educational initiatives to improve disease recognition and treatment approaches.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034

will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the axial spondyloarthritis country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The axial spondyloarthritis

market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Total Diagnosed Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Gender-specific Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Gene-specific Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Age-specific Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis Total Treated Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM axial spondyloarthritis market. Highlights include:



11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis up to 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion Access and Reimbursement

