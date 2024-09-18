NASA Shares Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Remarks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released his remarks as prepared for Wednesday's

Hidden Figures Congressional Medal

ceremony in Washington. The awards recognized the women who contributed to the space race, including the NASA mathematicians who helped land the first astronauts on the Moon under the agency's Apollo Program.

"Good afternoon.

On Sept. 18, 2024, five Congressional Gold Medals were awarded to women who contributed to the space race, including the NASA mathematicians who helped land the first astronauts on the Moon under the agency's Apollo Program. Credit: NASA

"The remarkable things that NASA achieves...and that America achieves...build on the pioneers who came before us.

"People like the women of Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo.

"People like Mary Jackson. Dr. Christine Darden. Dorothy Vaughan. Katherine Johnson.

"Thanks to all the Members of Congress who made today possible. The late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who we miss, and who led the effort in 2019 alongside Senator Chris Coons to bring these medals to life. Thanks to the champions for the legislation, then-Senator Kamala Harris, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Shelley Moore Capito, and Congressman Frank Lucas.

"The women we honor today made it possible for Earthlings to lift beyond the bounds of Earth, and for generations of trailblazers to follow.

"We did not come this far only to come this far.

"We continue this legacy, as one member of the audience here with us does every single day – the remarkable Andrea Mosie.

"Andrea, who has worked at NASA for nearly 50 years, is the lead processor for the Apollo sample program. She oversees the Moon rocks and lunar samples NASA brought back from Apollo, 842 pounds of celestial science! These samples are national treasures. So is Andrea.

"The pioneers we honor today, these Hidden Figures – their courage and imagination brought us to the Moon. And their lessons, their legacy, will send us back to the Moon... and then...imagine – just imagine – when we leave our footprints on the red sands of Mars.

"Thanks to these people who are part of our NASA family, we will continue to sail on the cosmic sea to far off cosmic shores."

