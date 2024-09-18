Lebanon: 9 Killed, 300 Injured As Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode In Beirut, Other Regions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least nine people were killed and over 300 in fresh explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday as walkie-talkies and solar systems exploded in multiple regions, including Beirut.

The explosions of communication devices used by Lebanon's Hezbollah group took place a day after series of similar pager blasts.

Nine people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the latest attacks, APF quoted as saying.

One of the explosions in an hand-held radios used by Iran-backed Hezbollah detonated at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed in pagers explosions.

Devices also exploded inside two cars in the area, reported AFP.

Reuters reported that the hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, around the same time that the pagers were bought.

Meanwhile, stating that these attacks will certainly be uniquely punished, Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, said there will be a bloodily unique revenge, Times of Israel reported.

Iran condemned the attacks in Lebanon.

"The terrorism of the Zionist regime causes aversion and disgust. Iran strongly condemns yesterday's criminal explosion of communication devices and today's criminal explosion of walkie-talkies, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of Lebanese civilians," Reuters quoted government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying.

Israel's spy agency Mossad is suspected to have planted explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah.

The death toll in pager attacks rose to 12, including two children, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Tuesday's attack wounded nearly 3,000 people, including many of the militant group's fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut.