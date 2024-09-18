Mbappe Delighted With His Goal On Madrid Champions League Debut

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:22 PM

Kylian Mbappe was delighted after scoring on his first appearance for as the holders started their trophy defence with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Antonio Rudiger headed home in the 83rd minute for the record 15-time champions after Deniz Undav had levelled Mbappe's opener just seconds into the second half.

Endrick, another Champions League debutant, wrapped up Madrid's win with a low drive in stoppage time.

Stuttgart had the better of an entertaining opening period but Carlo Ancelotti's team have a habit of grinding out victories when up against the wall and they took the three points despite the visitors' impressive efforts.

"We suffered at the start because we lost a lot of duels... the important thing was to win and we won, so everything's good," said Madrid coach Ancelotti.

"You always have to fight at the start of the season, when you aren't at your best."

Mbappe reached five goals for the season in seven appearances across all competitions by opening the scoring when he raced into space at the start of the second half.

"I know I can do more, each game I feel better and now I'm scoring goals, and I'm happy here," Mbappe told Movistar.

"(The game was) hard, but it's the Champions League -- it's always difficult, but we won at home, we won the first game," he continued.

"What we know is that the Champions League has changed and it's important to win quickly to see if we can qualify quickly or not."

It was a remarkable way to mark the opening night of the brand-new Champions League, with the competition now featuring 36 teams all pooled together in one giant league instead of the old group stage.

Every participant now plays eight games against eight different opponents, with the top eight teams at the end of the league phase advancing automatically to the last 16.

Those finishing from ninth to 24th will go through to a play-off round to decide the remaining sides in the last 16, while the bottom 12 will be eliminated.

Uefa, European football's governing body, introduced the new format to ward off the threat of a breakaway Super League by the biggest clubs, but it also hopes the changes will breathe new life into the competition.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa made an impressive return to Europe's elite as they began their Champions League campaign with an accomplished 3-0 victory away to Swiss club Young Boys on Tuesday.

Youri Tielemans fired Villa in front in the 27th minute of their first game in Europe's top club competition for 41 years and after that the Premier League side dominated on the artificial turf of the Stadion Wankdorf.

Villa, European champions in 1982, doubled their advantage in the 38th minute with Jacob Ramsey tapping in from close range after terrible Young Boys defending.

The visitors had goals by Ollie Watkins and substitute Jhon Duran wiped off for handball but Amadou Onana drove in Villa's third late on to underline their superiority.

It proved a highly-satisfying night though for Unai Emery's side who will face stiffer tests against the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Celtic in the competition's new format.

Villa's fans have waited a long time for glamour European nights on foreign soil and the 1,500 who made the trip were well-rewarded as their team turned on the style.

It was a poignant night too with fans singing the name of Villa's European Cup winning striker Gary Shaw who died on Monday as a result of a fall, aged 63.

Shaw was part of the side that beat Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final and also played in Villa's European Super Cup win over Barcelona the following season.

"First of all, this victory is for Gary Shaw," Emery said. "We can follow in the Champions League, winning like they (1982 team) finished and we want to celebrate this victory and dedicate it to Gary Shaw and the Aston Villa family."

Since those heady days Villa have experienced tough times and were in the second-tier five years ago but under Spaniard Emery are now punching their weight again.

Elsewhere Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in Turin, with Kenan Yildiz opening the scoring in some style and Weston McKennie and Nicolas Gonzalez also netting. Ismael Saibari pulled one back.

Portuguese champions Sporting beat Lille 2-0 at home, with impressive Swedish striker Viktor Gyoekeres on target before a Zeno Debast piledriver. The French side had Angel Gomes sent off.

