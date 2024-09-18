British Foreign Secretary Declares Azerbaijan's Actions In Garabagh As Liberation
Date
9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, in his substack has
endorsed Azerbaijan's 19-September anti-terrorist operation as the
liberation of the Garabagh region from Armenian occupation,
Azernews reports, citing a post on X.
"The states of Central Asia look increasingly east and south.
Azerbaijan has been able to liberate the territory it lost in the
early 1990s. Georgia and Moldova are engaging with NATO and EU," it
was said in the post.
Recall that the Azerbaijan army conducted an anti-terrorist
operation in Garabagh on 19 September 2023 against the separatist
Armenian formations illegally stationed in Garabagh. Breaching the
articles of the November 10 capitulation document signed by the
Armenian Prime minister on 10th November 2020, Armenia resisted
leaving the Azerbaijani territories.
In addition, Armenia continued illegally arming groups of
separatist elements and as a result of Armenia's resorting to
provocations in Garabagh the Azerbaijan army took retaliatory
measures to clear the separatist elements from the region.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108689534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.