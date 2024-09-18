Interroll Group Holds Official Signing Ceremony For The Acquisition Of Interroll India Pvt. Ltd.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sant'Antonino, Switzerland – September 9, 2024 – Interroll Group, a global leader in material handling solutions, has held an official singing ceremony regarding the of Interroll India Pvt. Ltd. based in Bengaluru (Bangalore). The acquisition was announced earlier in August.



The acquisition was formalized through a share purchase agreement signed on July 31, 2024, with retroactive effect as of April 1, 2024. The agreement involves the full transfer of ownership from the three current to the Interroll Group. As previously communicated, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.



Interroll India Pvt. Ltd. has been a trusted independent agent of the Interroll Group for over a decade, playing a pivotal role in serving the Indian market. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Interroll as it aims to reinforce its position and commitment to the growing Indian market.



By integrating Interroll India Pvt. Ltd. into its global operations, Interroll Group will enhance its local presence, enabling the company to offer even greater value to its customers in India. This strategic move aligns with Interroll's long-term vision to expand its footprint in key emerging markets and underscores the importance of India in the company's global growth strategy.



“We warmly welcome Interroll India Pvt. Ltd. fully into the Interroll family,” says Ingo Steinkrüger CEO of Interroll Group.“India is a market with considerable potential for us, and this acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers with improved access to our innovative solutions and products. We look forward to building on the strong foundations that have been established over the past decade,” Steinkrüger adds.



“We're delighted to be more firmly part of the Interroll family now; we look forward to reaching new heights and achieving further success in our shared journey together,” says Aswini Lakhotia, Managing Director Interroll India.



Interroll Group continues to maintain its position at the forefront of material handling technology, providing solutions that drive efficiency and productivity across a wide range of industries.





About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with a turnover of CHF 556.3 million and 2,400 employees (average number of employees in 2023).



