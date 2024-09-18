TXO Series Open Frame AC/DC Power Supplies For Cost Sensitive Industrial Applications

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The TXO 45, TXO 60 and TXO 120 are three AC/DC open frame power supplies series between 45 and 120 Watt with a 3000 VAC reinforced isolation system.



. Industrial AC/DC power supplies for cost sensitive applications

. I/O reinforced isolation 3000 VAC

. Operating temperature range –20°C to +70°C

. Protection class II prepared

. Internal EN 55032 class B filter

. Convection cooled design

. Short circuit, overvoltage and overload protection

. 3 year product warranty



Our TXO line specifically focuses on providing cost efficient industrial power supplies in compact designs. High efficiency of up to 92% allows a compact design and an operating temperature range of –20°C to +50°C without derating, while going up to +70°C with load derating. They are designed to meet the ErP directive (< 0.3 W no load power consumption), come with an active power factor correction (TXO 120 only) and EMC characteristics dedicated for applications in industrial/automation and test & measurement fields. It makes the products an ideal solution for various industrial and cost sensitive applications.





