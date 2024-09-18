Al-Qadsia Wins Against Al-Ahli Bank In 39Th Arab Handball Clubs Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Qadsia won on Wednesday against Egypt's Al-Ahli with a score of (26-24) during the 39th Arab Handball Clubs Championship for League and Cup, which runs from 16 September till 26 September in Kuwait.

The two teams ended the first half with a tied score of (11-11), and in the second half, Al-Qadsia managed to win against its competition in a close match with a score of (26-24).

Al-Qadsia lost its first match against the Qatari Al-Gharafa, while Egyptian Al-Ahli Bank lost its first match against Iraq's Al-Hashid, then won against Al-Gharafa, then lost against Al-Qadsia today.

The third day matches of the championship will be Al-Kuwait (SC) team against Kuwaiti Al-Salmiyah team. (end)

