Al-Qadsia Wins Against Al-Ahli Bank In 39Th Arab Handball Clubs Championship

9/18/2024 3:06:14 PM
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Qadsia won on Wednesday against Egypt's Al-Ahli bank with a score of (26-24) during the 39th Arab Handball Clubs Championship for League and Cup, which runs from 16 September till 26 September in Kuwait.
The two teams ended the first half with a tied score of (11-11), and in the second half, Al-Qadsia managed to win against its competition in a close match with a score of (26-24).
Al-Qadsia lost its first match against the Qatari Al-Gharafa, while Egyptian Al-Ahli Bank lost its first match against Iraq's Al-Hashid, then won against Al-Gharafa, then lost against Al-Qadsia today.
The third day matches of the championship will be Al-Kuwait (SC) team against Kuwaiti Al-Salmiyah team. (end)
