A Sibling Reflects On'responsibility In The New Tech-Savvy World'

Rawan al-Nassiri, a newsroom specialist at Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Communication Directorate, reflects on the responsibility and privilege of being an older sibling in the digital age.

“I sat down in front of our family computer one afternoon in 2003, when I was six years old, and doodled on Microsoft Paint,” she recounted.“Choosing between a 'bucket fill' and a 'spray can' was the most thrilling thing on my screen at the time.”

Fast forward to when her younger sister was six years old; her world was very different at that age.

She was already immersed in the expansive world of social networking.

“While my childhood was characterised by vibrant drawings, she grew up in a world of hashtags and filtered photos,” al-Nassiri said.

As an older sibling,“I have always felt a unique blend of responsibility and affection toward her”, she said.

“As older siblings, we are not just peers; we are guardians, mentors, and at times, unwelcome disciplinarians,” al-Nassiri added.

“In today's world, where technology is present in every aspect of life, this load has become even more complex, and many parents find it difficult to keep up,” she continued.“My sister and I are close in age, which allows us to understand each other in ways our parents sometimes cannot.”

The digital world offers unlimited access to knowledge, connection, and creativity. However, it also presents dangers.

“Balancing the roles of protector and companion is delicate,” al-Nassiri said.“As her friend, I want to share in the joys of discovering online communities. But as her guardian, I worry about late-night screen time, potential cyberbullying, and unrealistic beauty standards that could affect her self-confidence.”

A recent report by Qatar Foundation's Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) on adolescent overuse of digital technology underscores this concern.

It highlights the widespread issue of digital addiction and its adverse effects on health, academic performance, and family relationships.

It paints a troubling picture: children are becoming increasingly alienated from their families, more engrossed in their screens than in real-life interactions.

“As an older sibling, these results strike a chord with me,” al-Nassiri stated.“I see the challenges laid out in the report reflected in my sister's life and, by extension, in mine.”

The weight of responsibility that comes with being an elder sibling in this digital age is, at times, like balancing on a tightrope.

“One aspect is the wish to be a reliable friend who my sister feels comfortable confiding in,” she pointed out.“On the flip side, there's the pressure to be a protector, to set boundaries when called for, and to say 'no', even when it's painful.”

“Our position as older siblings makes us ideal candidates for this responsibility,” al-Nassiri explained, adding:“Unlike our parents, who have a hard time just keeping up with all the new technology, we know both the benefits and the dangers of living in a digital environment.”

“However, it's not a responsibility we should be shouldering alone,” she stressed.

As the DIFI report suggests, there is a pressing need for policies that support digital literacy education within families.

“Such initiatives could empower older siblings like me to be positive role models in the digital realm, giving us the tools we need to guide our younger siblings more effectively,” al-Nassiri said.

“Ultimately, being an older sibling is about more than just sharing a last name,” she added.

“It's about shared experiences, mutual support, and, yes, worry,” al-Nassiri stated.“It's about recognising the influence we have, and using it to help our younger siblings navigate a world that is as challenging as it is exciting.”

“It is crucial for families to play a part in influencing their children's digital behaviours,” she emphasised.“The stakes are high. Our link as siblings goes beyond simply playing together in this digital age – it also involves learning, mentoring, and most importantly, unlearning.”

“In this ever-changing digital landscape, it is my job to worry about my sister,” al-Nassiri said.“And it is a job I will continue to do – with unconditional love, care, and the hope that she will grow up to be not just a savvy digital user, but a thoughtful one.”

Qatar Foundation has always been the leader for research, policy, outreach and advocacy at national, regional and international levels.

The DIFI is a global policy and advocacy institute working to advance knowledge on Arab families and promote evidence-based policies at national, regional, and international levels.

The DIFI is a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF) and is an integral part of the QF's efforts to foster healthy, educated societies underpinned by strong cohesive families in Qatar and the region.

The DIFI has a special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

"There's a constant struggle to be a confidante without being overbearing, to guide without controlling. Yet, this is a burden I willingly bear because my role in her life is crucial."

– Rawan al-Nassiri

– Rawan al-Nassiri

"We share an unbreakable bond, and I find myself guiding her through the complexities of digital life – a realm where my parents' knowledge is often outdated, and the risks are ever-evolving." – Rawan al-Nassiri

