Kate's Real Food Launches Organic Pumpkin Spice Snack Bar, Brings Back Peanut Butter Brownie Protein Bar

- Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate's Real FoodJACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kate's Real Food is spicing up the fall season with continued product innovation, announcing the launch of a new seasonal energy bar, Pumpkin Spice, and bringing back a fan-favorite organic protein bar, Peanut Butter Brownie.“We're always paying attention to what our customers want, and they keep asking for snack bars that capture the flavors of the seasons and their favorite treats,” said Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate's Real Food.“The Pumpkin Spice Bar brings that cozy, sweet pumpkin flavor with just the right amount of cinnamon and allspice-and the Peanut Butter Brownie Protein Bar is like enjoying a better-for-you brownie, but with 15 grams of protein to keep you going.”Favorite Flavors of FallThe new Pumpkin Spice Energy Bar from Kate's Real Food is made with the brand's signature high-quality natural ingredients - organic oats, honey, and real fruits - along with fall-inspired flavors like pumpkin seeds, ground cinnamon, and allspice.The Pumpkin Spice bars contain eight grams of whole food protein and feature an organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredient list for a seasonal treat that tastes indulgent.Fans can get their pumpkin spice fix in full-sized, single-serve packs at KatesRealFood . Whether you crumble it over yogurt or fruit, or enjoy it straight from the pack on a fall stroll, the Pumpkin Spice Energy Bar is the perfect seasonal snack.“Pumpkin is always a fan favorite as fall approaches, so creating our organic Pumpkin Spice Bar felt like a natural extension for our brand,” said Thaler.“We've combined the seasonal flavors people love with the real, wholesome ingredients that define Kate's Real Food, offering a snack that's delicious and nutritious.”Better Than a Traditional BrownieKate's Real Food is bringing back the Peanut Butter Brownie Protein Bar after its initial launch in early 2024. The bars deliver a satisfying 15 grams of premium plant-based protein, sourced from the finest organic ingredients-and are sweetened with True Sourced Certified honey. The protein bars are also gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and rich in fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants.The Kate's Real Food Pumpkin Spice bars will be available in Fall 2024 for a limited time, exclusively on KatesRealFood. The Peanut Butter Brownie Protein bars will be available online at KatesRealFood at the end of September 2024 and in select grocery, specialty, and mass retailers across the U.S. and on Amazon.For more information, visit KatesRealFood.

