BrightFarms , a national leader in the indoor farming industry, today announced the opening of its new greenhouse hub in Yorkville, Illinois, a city within the Chicago Metropolitan area. This is the first of three new regional greenhouse hubs opening for BrightFarms in 2024, tripling the company's capacity to provide fresh, locally-grown leafy greens to consumers across the Eastern and Central U.S.

BRIGHTFARMS OPENS YORKVILLE GREENHOUSE – FIRST OF 3 REGIONAL GREENHOUSE HUBS TO OPEN IN 2024

"Our expansion marks a pivotal moment for us after more than a decade of growth, and is the first step toward creating a coast-to-coast indoor supply chain that transforms how consumers access fresh salad greens," said Steve Platt, CEO of BrightFarms. "With the addition of our three new 8-acre hubs in Illinois, Texas, and Georgia, we're increasing our growing capability to 150 million pounds of leafy greens annually, and we're excited to shape a healthier, greener future for generations to come."

A key component to BrightFarms' success is its state-of-the-art production facilities that include some of the most advanced greenhouse technology in the world, such as KUBO's Ultra-Clima greenhouse technology. This innovation allows BrightFarms to maintain and generate the optimal climate 365 days a year, regardless of the geography or external climate.

For Chicagoland, the opening of the Yorkville greenhouse means the community will have access to fresh, pesticide-free leafy greens year-round. Today, Chicagoans can find BrightFarms leafy greens at Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, Pick N Save, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome BrightFarms to our community, providing fresh, local, and pesticide-free leafy greens to the Chicagoland area year-round," said Mayor of Yorkville, John Purcell. "No matter if it's the heat of summer or the chill of a Chicago winter, it's incredible to know that our lettuce is grown right here in Yorkville, delivering farm-fresh quality directly to our tables."

Cox Enterprises became the majority investor in BrightFarms in October 2020 and fully acquired the company in August 2021. With a commitment to sustainability, Cox has invested over $2 billion in eco-friendly businesses and technologies. Through Cox Farms, Cox's new venture into controlled environment agriculture, BrightFarms is transforming access to greenhouse-grown leafy greens across the U.S. With an ambitious expansion plan for 2024, BrightFarms is set to serve more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, aiming to generate over $300 million in revenue by 2026.

"Cox Farms is building the leading indoor farming company in North America, and BrightFarms is a cornerstone of that effort," said Steve Bradley, President of Cox Farms . "With the growing consumer preference for fresher, more responsibly-grown produce, especially in the salad category, we are continuing to invest to meet the ever-increasing demand."

As for the additional greenhouse hubs in Macon, Georgia, and Lorena, Texas, construction is already underway and will be completed by the end of the year. Once fully built, the three new greenhouses will 7x BrightFarms' growing capacity, adding nearly 100 acres and reinforcing its position as the number one grower of indoor-grown salad kits.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms

is a national leader in the booming indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, sustainable hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate time, distance, and costs from the food supply chain. BrightFarms' growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, sustainable local farming, uses far less energy, land, and water than long-distance, field-grown agriculture. BrightFarms currently operates seven high-tech greenhouse farms in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Illinois, with two additional regional salad greenhouse hubs to open in late 2024. BrightFarms' fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 5,000 retail stores* across the Central and Eastern parts of the United States. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit .

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through our multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is one of the largest greenhouse operators in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising nearly 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and foodservice. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn More at CoxFarmsGrowers

*Nielsen YTD data through August 10, 2024

