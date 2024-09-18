Consumers Credit Union Designates Lumin Digital As New Provider Of Next-Gen Banking Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Consumers Credit Union , based in Lake Forest, IL, today announced its plans to implement a new digital solution for its members from leading cloud-native digital banking provider, Lumin Digital .

Over the past several years, Consumers Credit Union has experienced a sustained period of growth, expanding its community of members both organically and through various mergers. As a result, Consumers Credit Union required a new digital banking solution that will support its increasing number of members and their unique needs. Lumin's people-centric culture, data-informed user experience, and feature-rich platform resonated deeply with Consumer Credit Union's people-first mindset; the match was clear.

"Consumers Credit Union is a business about people, first and foremost," said Dan Nerroth, COO/CIO of Consumers Credit Union. "Lumin's human-centered design, coupled with a modern, mobile-first experience and robust features make it the ideal platform to best serve our members as we grow."

Upon implementation of Lumin's digital banking platform, Consumers Credit Union will benefit from the solution's cloud-native technology, enabling continuous improvement based on real user behavior, and enhanced credit card management through seamless integration with the institution's selected credit cards partner. Meanwhile, its members will have access to robust self-service and support features for an overall enhanced member experience.

"The growth Consumers Credit Union has experienced in recent years is incredible, and we are committed to supporting their trajectory with our digital banking solutions," said Jeff Chambers, CEO at Lumin Digital. "As the credit union continues to expand, we look forward to providing its team and members with the tools they need to thrive."

About Consumers Credit Union

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, Consumers Credit Union has $3.5 billion in assets and serves more than 222,500 members, making it one of the largest credit unions in the state. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU's products and services or for information on how to join, visit myconsumers.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.

SOURCE Lumin Digital

