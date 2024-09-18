Severe flooding affects at least 176,000 people in 15 provinces across Laos

(MENAFN) Severe flooding has affected over 176,000 people in 15 provinces across Laos following days of continuous heavy rainfall brought on by multiple storms. Since July 18, a combination of a tropical depression, Prapiroon storm, and Typhoon Yagi has led to torrential rains impacting vast regions of the country. The natural disasters have affected 100 districts, 1,144 villages, and 45,661 households, causing widespread disruption and hardship among the population.



The floods have caused extensive damage to the country’s infrastructure and agriculture. Over 13,000 hectares of agricultural land have been inundated, threatening food security and livelihoods. In addition, the deluge has damaged 262 roads, 12 bridges, and 87 irrigation systems, significantly impacting transportation and water management in the affected regions. The floods also took a toll on 30 water supply systems, 334 fishponds, and thousands of livestock, including 13,478 cattle, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and poultry, compounding the losses faced by local communities.



The human toll of the disaster has been grim, with five people reported dead and one person still missing. The severity of the flooding has forced 182 households to be temporarily relocated and resulted in damage to 169 houses. Lao Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Leepao Yang, detailed these impacts at a press conference on Wednesday. The widespread devastation has necessitated a swift and coordinated response from both the government and various relief agencies to mitigate further loss and provide essential aid.



In response to the crisis, the Lao government, working with the National Disaster Management Committee, has mobilized national defense forces, local authorities, and volunteers to aid in evacuation and relief operations. Immediate assistance, including temporary shelters, food, clean water, and medical supplies, has been provided to those affected. Deputy Minister Yang also emphasized the need for ongoing cooperation and support from both domestic and international sectors to assist in the recovery process, underlining the importance of collective efforts to restore normalcy and rebuild the affected communities.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108687727