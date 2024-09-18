Ukraine's Foreign Minister Meets With Romania's Prime Minister In Bucharest
9/18/2024 8:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has met with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest to discuss joint border control, defense cooperation and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Building on their dialogue with [Ukrainian Prime Minister] Denys Shmyhal, I met with PM Marcel Ciolacu. Discussed joint border control, defense cooperation, freedom of navigation. Agreed to hold a bilateral intergovernmental meeting with the perspective of further engaging Moldova for a trilateral format," Sybiha wrote.
Sybiha is making his first regional tour of neighboring countries after his appointment, which began with a working visit to Romania.
Photo credit: Andrii Sybiha / X
