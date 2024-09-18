Six Wounded In Russian Attacks On Malynivka, Kostiantynivka
Date
9/18/2024 8:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Malynivka and the city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, wounding six civilians.
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Six civilians were wounded in enemy attacks on Malynivka and Kostiantynivka. An investigation has been launched," the post said.
Read also:
Russian strike kills rescuer in Donetsk region
On September 18, 2024, at 10:30, the invaders struck the village of Malynivka in the Kramatorsk district. The attack on a Farm injured a 59-year-old father and his 36-year-old son. A 33-year-old local resident was also injured and is in serious condition.
The type of weapons used in the attack is being determined, the prosecutor's office said.
In addition, the enemy struck Kostiantynivka, likely with barrel artillery. A 34-year-old citizen who was driving a car at the time of the shelling, as well as a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man who were near a shopping center, suffered shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.
The strikes damaged three apartment buildings, two cars and a power line in Kostiantynivka.
The regional prosecutor's office launched pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Photo credit: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office
MENAFN18092024000193011044ID1108687605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.