The Kremlin has expressed strong disapproval of Meta's recent decision to ban several Russian outlets, including RT, stating that the tech giant has "discredited itself" through this action. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, highlighted that such moves complicate any potential for "normalization of relations" between Russia and the owner of and Instagram.



Meta's announcement came on Monday, revealing that it would be deplatforming Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and related entities from its platforms due to alleged "foreign interference activity." The company plans to implement these measures globally over the coming days.



Peskov criticized Meta's selective actions against Russian media, deeming them unacceptable and indicative of the company's failure to uphold journalistic standards. He articulated that Russia holds a highly negative view of such actions, asserting that they contribute to a worsening of relations.



In parallel, the US State Department has also imposed new sanctions on Russian state-funded media, accusing them of maintaining close ties with the military. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described RT as operating as a "de facto arm of [Russian] intelligence," further justifying the sanctions.



RT has responded to the sanctions with defiance, accusing Washington of attempting to obstruct its functioning as a legitimate journalistic entity. The network’s stance underscores a broader narrative in which it seeks to portray itself as a victim of political repression.



Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has characterized these actions as a "declaration of war on free speech," condemning the sanctions as "unprecedented in scale." This sentiment reflects a wider concern within Russia regarding Western restrictions on media and the freedom of expression.



Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Meta was labeled an extremist organization in Russia, leading to the blocking of its social media platforms within the country. These platforms were criticized for allegedly facilitating hate speech against Russian nationals and for disseminating misinformation regarding Moscow's military operations. Notably, WhatsApp has managed to avoid restrictions due to its classification as a communication tool rather than a social media platform.



The ongoing tensions between Russia and Western tech companies like Meta highlight a complex landscape of media freedom, national security, and geopolitical strife. As both sides engage in a war of narratives, the implications for free speech and the operation of media outlets in conflict zones remain a pressing concern.

