Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to assassin former President Trump undergoes mental health evaluation

(MENAFN) Ryan Wesley Routh, the individual alleged to have targeted former President Donald on Sunday, is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation, as reported by sources to CNN. authorities initiated this evaluation in light of "unusual rants" Routh posted online, raising concerns about his mental state.



The 58-year-old Routh has a multifaceted history that includes a criminal conviction and an unusual attempt to recruit United States-trained Afghan fighters to the Ukrainian military. He also authored a self-published book in which he speculates on topics ranging from geopolitical tensions to questioning why Russian President Vladimir Putin "has not been killed yet."



Routh was apprehended shortly after fleeing from Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. While officials have not yet officially named or charged him with any crime, various media reports have extensively identified him, leaving little doubt regarding his involvement.



According to an Associated Press profile, Routh spent most of his life in North Carolina before relocating to Kaaawa, Hawaii, in 2018. In 2020, he made a financial contribution to the Democratic Party, specifically to the presidential campaign of then-United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard, highlighting a shift in his political affiliations.



Despite his past support for Republican candidates, including voting for Trump in 2016, Routh’s political leanings appear to have transitioned towards the Democratic Party more recently. In 2020, he publicly urged then-President Trump to address police misconduct as a strategy to secure his reelection.



Following the incident, social media platforms like Facebook and X took measures to remove content associated with Routh, though some outlets managed to gather information from his accounts before they were scrubbed. His erratic behavior and convoluted political affiliations create a perplexing narrative that has captivated media attention, raising questions about the intersection of mental health, politics, and violence in the current climate.



As investigations continue, the complexities of Routh's background may shed light on the motivations behind this alarming incident, contributing to broader discussions about political rhetoric and its potential consequences in an increasingly polarized society.

