(MENAFN) The Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom has firmly denied allegations from Washington and London asserting that Beijing is providing military support to Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. These statements were made in response to the recent 'Joint Statement on United States-United Kingdom Strategic Dialogue' issued after discussions between United States President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Keir Starmer at the White House last week. In this document, the two leaders expressed “particular concern” regarding what they termed “China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base.”



In its rebuttal, the Chinese embassy labeled the accusations as “groundless” and reiterated that China has consistently maintained a position of objectivity and fairness. The embassy emphasized its commitment to promoting peace talks and seeking a political resolution to the tensions between Moscow and Kiev. “We firmly oppose the relevant countries’ constant propagation of disinformation that China supports Russia’s defense industry,” the statement declared.



Furthermore, the Chinese officials accused the United States and the United Kingdom of “adding fuel to the fire” by shifting the blame onto China for the ongoing conflict, suggesting that such rhetoric diverts attention from their own roles in the situation. The embassy urged both countries to cease this behavior and reassess their approach to the conflict.



Additionally, the joint statement from Washington and London also highlighted the importance of close collaboration between the two nations in advancing shared values and interests in the Indo-Pacific region. It underscored the significance of maintaining “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan from mainland China, and called for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, asserting that this stability is vital for the security and prosperity of the international community.



The exchange between China and the Anglo-American bloc reflects the escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict, as well as broader regional issues in the Indo-Pacific. As the situation evolves, the diplomatic discourse will play a crucial role in shaping international relations and addressing the underlying tensions that continue to affect global stability.

