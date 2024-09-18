Amir Attends Working Breakfast Banquet Hosted By Canada's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with Prime of Canada HE Justin Trudeau ways to develop cooperation relations between the two countries across various fields during a working breakfast banquet held by His Excellency at the headquarters of the of Global Affairs in Ottawa on Wednesday.

During the banquet, they exchanged views on the overall regional and international developments, mainly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The banquet was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, the Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Canada's side, the banquet was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, HE Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Philippe Champagne, HE Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen, HE Minister of National Defense Bill Blair, HE Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller, and a number of Their Excellencies ranking officials.