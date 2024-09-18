Rajasthan Industry Minister Hold Meetings With Investment Firms In UAE

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi/Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) A day after hosting the investors' meet in Dubai, Rajasthan Industries and Commerce Rajyavardhan Rathore-led delegation held meetings with key investment, and petrochemical firms from the and private sector based in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

The delegation held meetings with top officials of TAQA, a UAE-based international energy and water company, TA'ZIZ, which is a global petrochemical firm based out of UAE, as well as firms like Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The delegation shared the business prospects and opportunities available in Rajasthan, particularly in the focus sectors like Renewable, Education and Skilling, Auto and EV, Infrastructure, Chemical and Petrochemical, Tourism, Startups, Mining and ESDM/IT and ITeS etc. during these meetings and invited the representatives of TAQA, TA'ZIZ, ADIA, ADIC and Mubadala to Jaipur to partake in the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

It also interacted with the members of the Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG), most of which were of Rajasthan origin, and praised them for earning fame and name in UAE by dint of their hard work and talent.

The minister also urged the members of the community to explore the possibility of bringing investment in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, the delegation also attended a session with the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and urged its members to become a bridge between Rajasthan and the UAE-based business community.

The delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of India to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir earlier in the day deliberated on ways to bring investors to Rajasthan. The delegation will also attend the dinner hosted by the Indian Embassy.

With these meetings, the UAE leg of the international outreach of 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 has come to an end and the delegation will proceed to Doha, Qatar to invite the investor and business community of Qatar.