‘One Nation, One Election’ Is Historic: Rajasthan CM & Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday termed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as 'historic'.

Sharma described the decision of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the recommendations of the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' as an unprecedented step in electoral reforms.

He said that 'One Nation, One Election' will further enrich democracy, reduce election expenses and increase transparency.“This visionary decision will accelerate developmental work in the country and will also ensure political stability,” the Chief Minister said.

Union Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind regarding 'One Nation, One Election'.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also termed the development as a historic decision and said that it will be a milestone in the democratic history of the country.

Diya in her tweet, said: "Historic decision! The approval given by the Union Cabinet today to 'One Nation, One Election' is a milestone in the democratic history of the country. This visionary step is a symbol of the strong leadership of the illustrious Prime Minister @narendramodiji, which will not only make the election process smooth and well-organised but will also give a new impetus to development while saving a lot of time and money.”

She added that this historic decision will give a new direction to India's democracy, where every election will give a message of unity, stability and prosperity.

“This is a proud moment for the countrymen - congratulations and best wishes to all! @BJP4India and @BJP4Rajasthan,” she wrote on X.