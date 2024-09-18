Three Killed In New Explosion Of Icom Wireless Devices In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A number of Icom wireless devices exploded on Wednesday in the hands of their owners and inside homes in various areas of Lebanon, causing fires.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Three people were killed in the explosion of the devices in the town of Sahmar, and a motorcycle was burned in one of the towns of Tyre district as a result of the explosion of one of these devices.

Pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria were made by a company in Budapest, Apollo says

Read Also

A hospital in Baalbek city received 15 wounded as a result of the explosion of the wireless devices, and medical sources said that dozens were injured as a result of the new explosions Wednesday, and a number of wounded fell on the Hosh al-Ghanam road in the town of Ali al-Nahri in the Bekaa as a result of the explosion of these devices.

One of the devices exploded inside a car in Jdeidet Marjeyoun, south Lebanon, and a number of wounded were transferred to hospitals in the southern suburbs of Beirut as a result of the explosion of wireless devices.

The explosion of wireless devices was recorded inside four cars in the town of Abbasiyeh, south Lebanon.

It is noteworthy that wireless communication devices (pagers) were bombed yesterday in a number of Lebanese regions, especially in the southern suburbs of Beirut and in a number of regions in eastern and southern Lebanon, causing the death of 12 people and the injury of about 2,800 people.