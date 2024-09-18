Amir Stresses Qatar-Canada Common Aspiration To Continue Strengthening Bilateral Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the aspiration of the State of Qatar and Canada to continue their bilateral partnership, pointing out that the Qatari-Canadian relations extend over five decades of fruitful exchange.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir wrote that he held constructive talks with the Prime of Canada HE Justin Trudeau on the first official visit of to that friendly country, where they discussed ways and prospects of deepening the cooperation relations between the two countries in political, trade, and economic fields.

HH the Amir added that the Qatari-Canadian relations extend over five decades of fruitful cooperation and both countries have a common aspiration to continue strengthening their bilateral partnership.