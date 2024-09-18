Amir Stresses Qatar-Canada Common Aspiration To Continue Strengthening Bilateral Partnerships
Date
9/18/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the aspiration of the State of Qatar and Canada to continue their bilateral partnership, pointing out that the Qatari-Canadian relations extend over five decades of fruitful exchange.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir wrote that he held constructive talks with the Prime Minister of Canada HE Justin Trudeau on the first official visit of His Highness to that friendly country, where they discussed ways and prospects of deepening the cooperation relations between the two countries in political, trade, and economic fields.
HH the Amir added that the Qatari-Canadian relations extend over five decades of fruitful cooperation and both countries have a common aspiration to continue strengthening their bilateral partnership.
MENAFN18092024000063011010ID1108688972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.