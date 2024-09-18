Formula 1 Returns To Lusail International Circuit: A Fans' Guide To The Points System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With just two months remaining until the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 descends upon Lusail International Circuit (LIC), excitement levels are reaching fever pitch right across the region.

This year's F1 has welcomed a generation of new fans, all captivated by the high-octane excitement provided by the world's most prestigious motor racing competition.

With multiple race fixtures taking place all over the globe, let's take a deep dive into the championship's all important scoring system to understand how those precious points ultimately decide the destiny of the drivers and their teams. The following guide will help fans ramp up their racing knowledge for maximum enjoyment ahead of this year's Grand Prix.

But first...how many teams, drivers and races are there in this year's FIA Formula One World Championship?

A total of 20 drivers and 10 teams make up the current Formula 1 grid, with each team fielding two cars.

Having kicked off in Bahrain in March, the 2024 calendar boasts a whopping 24 races and has so far touched down in a number of iconic racing hotspots including Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan, China, United States of America, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Monaco, Singapore and Mexico.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 at LIC, which takes place from November 29 to December 1 will be the nail biting penultimate race before the season comes to a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Racing for glory: a tale of two championships

There are two prizes up for grabs:

The drivers compete for the fabled FIA Formula One World Championship Drivers' Championship.

The teams battle it out for the FIA Formula One World Championship for Constructors and the associated prize money.

Whilst the Drivers' Championship might capture the attention of racing fans and the media, the Constructors Championship is considered the ultimate prize by those working within the motorsport industry.

How does the points system work

Race weekends consist of practice, qualifying, the Grand Prix and a new addition which was introduced to select dates in 2021 - the nail biting Formula 1 Sprint. The 100km high-intensity dash, which features at just six venues during the 2024 season, including LIC, takes place the day before the final race of the weekend.

Both the Grand Prix and the Sprint provide drivers and teams with the opportunity to win points. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in any given race score points for both themselves and their teams. At the end of the season, the driver and team with the most points are named champions. In the event of a tie, the teams and drivers with the most wins in the season are ranked higher.

Grands Prix points system

Since 2010 F1 has used a 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 system for the top 10 finishers in a Grand Prix:

1st = 25 points

2nd = 18 points

3rd = 15 points

4th = 12 points

5th = 10 points

6th = 8 points

7th = 6 points

8th = 4 points

9th = 2 points

10th = 1 point

Drivers who finish in 11th place or after do not receive any points.

Fastest lap bonus

The drivers who finish within the top 10 during the race have the chance to secure a bonus point if they've set the fastest lap.

If a driver outside the top 10 sets the fastest lap, they won't receive the bonus point but they will prevent anybody in the top 10 from receiving it.

F1 Sprint

For the Sprint, the winner currently receives eight points, with eighth place taking home one point.

1st = 8 points

2nd = 7 points

3rd = 6 points

4th = 5 points

5th = 4 points

6th = 3 points

7th = 2 points

8th = 1 point

No fastest lap bonus point is available in the Sprint.

Who is currently in pole position?

After 17 races, The Netherland's Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull Racing, is currently leading with 313 points, followed by Great Britain's Lando Norris for McLaren with 254 points. In third place is Monaco's Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, with 235 points.

Who has scored the most points in Formula 1 history?

The grid's current crop of F1 drivers rank amongst the highest-ever point scorers, owing in part to changes introduced in 2010 which enabled drivers to score more points. Currently, Lewis Hamilton, who has participated in more than 340 races, has scored the most in F1 racing history - an incredible 4789.5 points.

Now you're an expert in the art of F1 points, why not get trackside with your new knowledge and cheer on your favorite team or driver over the course of this winter's four-day racing extravaganza!

Tickets are selling out quickly but fans can still book day and weekend tickets for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, scheduled from Thursday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1.