King Abdullah reaffirms his dedication to advancing Jordan's energy sector

(MENAFN) On Monday, King Abdullah reaffirmed his dedication to advancing Jordan's sector as part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at securing the country's energy future. His vision seeks to position Jordan as a regional frontrunner in energy, while also enhancing the nation’s overall energy security and elevating its status on both the regional and global mining maps.



The royal focus on energy is clearly reflected in a set of directives issued to the government, outlining a proactive strategy to attract investment in both the energy and mining sectors. These directives highlight the need for continual updates to Jordan's investment framework within the mining industry, ensuring that it aligns with the overarching goals of economic modernization.



In a letter to Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, His Majesty underscored the critical role of mining as a catalyst for economic growth. He urged the government to fully leverage Jordan's rich natural resources, directing investments toward the rapid commercial and industrial use of these resources, including natural gas. Additionally, the King emphasized the significance of expanding the production of renewable and green energy, with a particular focus on green hydrogen, which offers substantial potential for advancements in clean and sustainable energy technologies.



Aligned with this vision, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is actively engaged in exploration initiatives aimed at uncovering mineral resources throughout various regions of Jordan. These efforts are designed to firmly place the country on the map as a key player in both regional and global mining industries.



The Energy Strategy for 2020-2030, titled "Self-Reliance," aims to enhance the contribution of domestic energy sources to the overall energy mix. Currently, this contribution is at 27 percent, with ambitious targets set to surpass 31 percent by 2030, and potentially reach as high as 50 percent in the future.



Experts in the energy sector have noted that the King's strong emphasis on this field reflects a deep understanding of its vital role in the nation's economic landscape. They argue that alternative energy sources present a promising opportunity for economic development and stress the importance of utilizing the Kingdom's renewable energy resources. Furthermore, they believe that leveraging Jordan's geographical advantages can facilitate the effective harnessing of the mineral wealth available throughout the country. This strategic focus not only aims to achieve energy independence but also aspires to foster sustainable economic growth for Jordan.

