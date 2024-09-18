Jordanian entrepreneur receives esteemed title of "Pioneering Ambassador"

(MENAFN) Jordanian entrepreneur Fayez Al-Oran has received the esteemed title of "Pioneering Ambassador" for Tafila Governorate, recognizing his groundbreaking efforts to tackle challenges within the energy sector. Launched around two years ago, Al-Oran's initiative is focused on improving the efficiency of energy solutions while reducing operational costs to promote sustainability across the industry.



The enterprise, known as Wamda Innovation Company (InnoWamda), was founded by Al-Oran in 2022 in Tafila. It is committed to fostering green innovation and developing sustainable solutions specifically tailored for the solar energy sector. With a dual bachelor's degree in energy engineering, sustainable energy technologies, and environmental science, Al-Oran has highlighted the importance of his company's primary product: the SolarDrain Clamp.



This patented innovation aims to enhance the efficiency of solar panels by facilitating better water drainage and reducing the accumulation of lime and dust. Al-Oran mentioned that efforts are currently underway to bring this cutting-edge product to market, noting its potential to extend the operational life of solar panels. He emphasized that the clamp also aligns with the principles of the circular economy by functioning as a separator during the transport of solar panels.



Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Al-Oran plays a significant role in designing and executing accelerator programs specifically aimed at supporting green startups. Wamda Innovation Company seeks to provide high-quality product design services, low-volume manufacturing, and 3D printing capabilities to strengthen its impact on the energy sector.



Since its inception, the company has successfully established strategic partnerships with leading industry players, taken part in international conferences, and engaged with various business accelerators. Looking forward, Al-Oran is eager for the company to enhance its market presence, innovate additional products, generate local job opportunities, and further advance environmental sustainability and economic growth. His vision not only aims to elevate the energy sector but also seeks to make a positive contribution to both the local community and the broader environment.

