Telesat Names Brigadier-General (Ret’D) G. Michael Adamson Director Of Defence Strategy And Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the appointment of recently retired Brigadier-General G. Michael Adamson as the company's new Senior Director of Defence Strategy and Business Development. In this role, BGen (Ret'd) Adamson will work to expand and execute the go-to-market and business development strategy for the Telesat Lightspeed low earth orbit (LEO) network, with an emphasis on Canada, the U.S. and other allied nations.



“The Telesat Lightspeed constellation will transform connectivity in a variety of enterprise industries, but particularly in the government market, which has some of the most stringent, mission-critical requirements in satellite communications,” said Michele Beck, Senior Vice President of Canadian Sales at Telesat.“BGen (Ret'd) Adamson's depth of operational experience and understanding of government mission connectivity needs will be invaluable to all levels of our organization-from product development and engineering to service deployment and customer support-and ensure that our solutions advance space domain operations and capabilities for government customers.”

Coming from a decorated career in the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND), Adamson will help lead several aspects of Telesat's Government market strategy. This includes cultivating relationships with both government and industry partners and evolving the strategy and service offerings for Telesat Lightspeed to address key government SATCOM demands of the Canadian government and key allied nations.

“Telesat is at the forefront of satellite innovation, and I am excited to join and support the team on the journey to launch the Telesat Lightspeed LEO constellation,” said BGen (Ret'd) Adamson.“I look forward to building trusted partnerships with government and defence organizations to advance the adoption of strategic communication systems for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernization efforts to bolster defence for Canada and its allies.”

Most recently, BGen (Ret'd) Adamson was the inaugural Commander of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) 3 Canadian Space Division and the Joint Force Space Component Commander, where he worked with Canadian and Allied Partner stakeholders to operationalize the Space Domain and determine CAF space operations requirements. Prior to that he served as Commander 14 Wing Greenwood, where he was responsible for operations and administrations at Canada's largest east coast airbase.

