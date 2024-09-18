600 Enormous Structural Pieces Disappear!!! Really???

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This week, we learned that 600 steel beams from a of Public Works (MOP) warehouse in Farfán, originally intended for repair work on the Bridge of the Americas, have gone missing. They are enormous structural pieces; each one is approximately 45 feet long and is estimated to weigh two to three tons. That is, together they weigh the same as a nuclear submarine and, lined up one on top of the other, would reach almost 29 times the height of the JW Marriott in Punta Pacifica, the tallest building in the country. It is clear, then, that many people must necessarily have been involved in their disappearance, since they are not things that someone can carry in a shirt pocket or in the trunk of a car; Sherlock Holmes would have said that it is essential that officials, transporters, crane rental companies, security agents and who knows how many others were involved. The country, trying to understand what happened, wanted to find answers from the one who was Minister of Public Works in the days when the beams would have changed hands, but Rafael Sabonge is almost as missing as those huge pieces of steel... Even on the social network his family in a shopping center. His only subsequent statement seems to be that message he sent to the Cuarto Poder program, assuring that he had no idea where the beams were, that they were“practically discarded” material and that they were part of a project that dates back to 2010 (three presidential terms ago). If this were a contest to choose the best answer, the winner would surely be“none of the above.” After all, who is so naive and easy to fool as to believe that the discarding of $3 million in steel is something unimportant? If a former general director of the Social Security Fund was convicted of poisoning caused by supplies that were not even purchased during his administration, and if a doctor from that institution also has a prison sentence for the death of patients he did not treat, why would he? Anyone think that this matter of the beams, which were under the responsibility of the MOP, should be treated differently?

MENAFN18092024000218011062ID1108686990