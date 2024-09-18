Studiyo Lab Introduces First-Ever Stone Carving Workshops For Young Creators

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) StuDIYo Lab, UAE's first design center that teaches kids woodworking now expands its offering to include stone carving projects.

The new stone carving activity lets kids learn new skills through fun, hands-on projects, carving shapes like Orcas, Lions, and Bears.

Dubai, UAE – September 2024: StuDIYo Lab, the UAE's premier skill-based and design center for children, introduces a unique stone carving program for young creators, to celebrate the start of the new school term. Following their success with engaging woodworking workshops, StuDIYo Lab is now expanding its offerings to also include stone carving projects which is a first-of-its-kind in the region. In this new program, children will engage in the creative process of carving Soapstone under the guidance of experienced instructors. They will learn to file, shape, and polish their stones, turning them into imaginative designs such as Orcas, Seals, Turtles, Lions, Rhinoceros, and Bears. Each session is designed to be both fun and educational, featuring kid-friendly tools and materials like hand-cut soapstone, safe carving files, sandpaper, and polishing wax.The duration of each project varies between 60 to 120 minutes, depending on the chosen shape. This activity combines creativity, learning, and enjoyment, offering a hands-on experience that children explore their creativity and improve overall skill development. The StuDIYo Lab teaching staff have undergone specialized training to ensure the safety and success of every child participating in the new activity. “We are thrilled to expand StuDIYo Lab's offerings with our new stone carving projects,” said Lina Sadek, Founder of StuDIYo Lab.“This exciting addition reaffirms our commitment to curating engaging hands-on experiences for children. At StuDIYo Lab, we believe in providing a platform where kids can explore their creativity in innovative ways, and the introduction of stone carving is a wonderful opportunity for them to express their artistic talents and develop new skills. We're excited to see young creators immerse themselves in this hands-on, creative experience, at both our centers as well as at our partner schools.”” In addition to providing these new stone carving programs at its Abu Dhabi and Dubai centers, StuDIYo Lab will also extend this offering to students at over 10 partner schools across the UAE.About StuDIYo Lab: Founded in 2016 by Lina Sadek, StuDIYo Lab is the UAE's premier Design Technology Centre exclusively for children. With state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, StuDIYo Lab offers unique experiential learning through woodworking, fostering a creative environment where young minds can hone skills and explore their curiosity while fostering creativity, problem-solving, and attention to detail. StuDIYo Lab's carefully curated programs prioritize safety, creating a secure and enjoyable environment for children aged 5 and above to explore their creative instincts. The impact extends beyond the workshop, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning in real-world scenarios.