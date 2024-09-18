EY Pune: Work Pressure Kills Young Girl Mother Says No One From The Company Attended Funeral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Chartered Accountan (CA) from Kerala, died nearly four months after joining her first job at EY India, a professional services firm, in Pune . The young CA was physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted after being overburdened with excessive workload, alleges her mother.

Several professionals have raised their voices against Anna Sebastian Perayil's death due to the alleged toxic work culture at EY India . Many also reshared a letter apparently from Anna Sebastian's mother, Anita Augustine, to Rajiv Memani, EY India Chairman.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claims made on social media. We have contacted EY, awaiting a response.

In the letter, Perayil's mother, Anita Augustine, shared her daughter's experience at EY India. She wrote that her daughter was a brilliant student who always stood first in college and school examinations.



She had also cleared the CA examination with distinction. However, Anna started experiencing“anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress soon after joining the company,” read the letter.

Augustine also explained how she witnessed her daughter suffering from the extreme workload and how she sincerely tried to match the unreasonable expectations of her seniors. The letter also mentioned that Anna started suffering from chest pain, which doctors identified as the result of her hectic schedule.

To excel at work, Annie tried her best to manage her work by sleeping late at night and working tirelessly for hours. She even managed to work on her convocation day and could not even spend the day with her parents, claimed Anita in the letter.

“On Saturday, July 6, my husband and I reached Pune to attend Anna's CA Convocation. Since she had been complaining of chest constriction upon reaching her PG late at night (around 1 am) for the past week, we took her to the hospital in Pune. Her ECG was normal, and the cardiologist came to allay our fears, telling us she wasn't getting enough sleep and was eating very late. He prescribed antacids, which reassured us that it wasn't anything serious. Though we had come all the way from Kochi, she insisted on going to work after seeing the doctor, saying there was a lot of work to be done and she wouldn't get leave,” Anita wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Anita also alleged that no one from EY had attended her daughter's funeral and didn't even bother to talk to her about the tragedy. She wrote that the company officials had not responded when she tried to connect with her daughter's senior.