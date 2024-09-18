Jordan Condemns Assassination Attempt On Comoros President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt on Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

Foreign Spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's support and solidarity with the Comoros in this incident, stressing that the attack targets its security and stability, according to a ministry statement.

Qudah also wished the Comorian President a speedy recovery and hoped for continued stability and safety of the Comorian people.