SPINE SURGERY MILESTONE: DR. EHSAN JAZINI ACHIEVES LANDMARK 100TH PRODISC® CERVICAL DISC REPLACEMENT SURGERY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON,

Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Ehsan Jazini , renowned spine surgeon at

VSI (Virginia Spine Institute), has reached a significant milestone, performing his 100th

prodisc® cervical disc replacement surgery at HCA Reston Hospital Center. Dr. Jazini is now the fourth surgeon in the United States to achieve this distinction, further establishing his leadership in advanced spine surgery.

With this milestone, Dr.

Jazini has demonstrated his expertise in providing patients suffering from neck conditions with modern surgical options that alleviate pain and preserve natural neck motion. He has successfully performed over 1,000 cervical artificial disc replacement surgeries, utilizing devices from four leading companies. This advanced procedure provides an effective treatment for conditions such as degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, spondylosis, radiculopathy, and myelopathy, offering patients pain relief while preserving natural neck motion.

"Reaching the 100th

prodisc surgery milestone is a testament to my commitment to providing the most advanced, motion-preserving solutions in spine care," said Dr. Jazini. "Each procedure is tailored to meet the patient's specific needs, allowing them to regain mobility and live pain-free, active lives. This achievement highlights my dedication to innovation and solidifies my leadership role in modern spine surgery."

Dr.

Jazini frequently utilizes the prodisc® C SK and prodisc® C Vivo implants in his surgeries, both offer customized solutions designed to match the patient's unique anatomy. The prodisc system features 84 subtypes and size variations, ensuring optimal fit for the specific level of the treated spine. The implant's ball-and-socket mechanism mirrors the technology used in joint replacements, maintaining the physiological range of motion in the cervical spine.

For more information on Dr.

Jazini's expertise and advanced spine care options at VSI, visit

or contact +1 703.709.1114.

SOURCE Virginia Spine Institute

