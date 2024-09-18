SNP Expands In Middle East: New Office In Dubai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



HEIDELBERG, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SNP SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, has announced the opening of a new office in Dubai's Internet City. This expansion strengthens SNP's presence in the region, where it has successfully served major clients such as Tamimi Markets, Gulf Marketing Group, and Qatar Chemicals (QCHEM) over the past two years.

The new office will enable SNP to better serve the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, recognized as strategically important for transformation initiatives. Located alongside industry giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP, the office will house a dedicated team focused on enhancing customer relations and expanding the partner network in the Middle East.

The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with significant potential for SAP environment transformations. Analysts predict that the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in the Middle East & Africa will grow at an annual rate of 8.3% (CAGR) until 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing complexity of business processes, necessitating greater automation and optimization.

"The Middle East is a crucial market for us, where we have been active and are continuously developing," says Dr. Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are pleased to now have an office and a competent team familiar with the region's specific challenges, and we are already seeing initial successes."

SNP has gained considerable experience in the region, including a successful carve-out for Gulf Marketing Group in the UAE and a near-zero downtime S/4HANA migration for a major Saudi supermarket chain, TAMIMI. Additionally, SNP facilitated an SAP merger and S/4HANA transformation for a leading oil and gas conglomerate.

Pete Sharpe, President of Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa (NEMEA) at SNP, states, "SNP already has a strong footprint with renowned customers and a close partner network in the region. It is crucial to now be on the ground with our own office. We look forward to supporting many more companies in the Middle East with their SAP S/4HANA migrations, carve-outs, and business transformations, considering their specific local needs. The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with clients focusing on digital transformation to drive growth. SNP is well-positioned to support clients in their SAP transformation journey."

Ravi Mahalingam, who has over 20 years of experience in the region, will head the new office. SNP ME is growing by hiring local talent, building a core team, and investing in the region to support its ambitious growth plans.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

