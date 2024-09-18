Snow Mountain Lounge By Song Han Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Snow Mountain Lounge

Shenzhen Horizon Space Design Co., Ltd. and Song Han Honored for Exceptional Interior Design in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced that Snow Mountain Lounge, designed by Song Han , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Snow Mountain Lounge project within the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is particularly relevant to industry professionals, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance interior design standards. The award-winning Snow Mountain Lounge serves as a prime example of how innovative design can benefit users, the industry, and other stakeholders by offering practical solutions and pushing the boundaries of creativity.Snow Mountain Lounge stands out for its unique approach to creating a dual-marketing experience center that seamlessly integrates various aspects such as industry, business, office, residence, and hospitality. The design strikes a delicate balance between grand vision, futuristic space, and individual design elements, resulting in a space that is both visually striking and highly functional. The use of transparent and ethereal materials, combined with the creation of interactive spaces that engage with light, contributes to an immersive and captivating environment.The recognition bestowed upon Snow Mountain Lounge by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to inspire future projects and drive innovation within Shenzhen Horizon Space Design Co., Ltd. and the interior design industry as a whole. This achievement serves as a testament to the dedication and talent of the design team, motivating them to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence.Snow Mountain Lounge was designed by a talented team led by Song Han, the co-founder and Design Director of Shenzhen Horizon Space Design Co., Ltd. The project was commissioned by Galaxy Holdings Group.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Song HanSong Han is the co-founder and Design Director of Shenzhen Horizon Space Design Co., Ltd. With over 20 years of experience in environmental design, Song Han is committed to exploring the sustainable value of modernity in traditional aesthetic intelligence. His goal is to create material spaces that serve as carriers for brand-new life experiences, challenging former habits and cognition, and seeking to comprehend true joy and wisdom in life.About Galaxy HoldingsEstablished in Shenzhen in 1988, Galaxy Holdings Group is a diverse conglomerate with various sectors under its umbrella, including industry, real estate, commerce, capital, and property. The group's business spans multiple fields such as industrial operation, real estate development, commercial management, hotel services, equity investment, and property services.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The award celebrates the outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity of the designers behind these remarkable works in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Open to a wide range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition is organized annually across all industries, welcoming entries from countries worldwide. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by recognizing and celebrating pioneering designs that positively impact society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit:

