Politics With Michelle Grattan: Adam Bandt On Why The Greens Are Playing Hardball On Housing

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The has found many of its key measures stuck in a legislative quagmire, with both Greens and Coalition playing hardball with Labor's plans.

This week the government's legislation has stalled in the Senate. The Greens are pitching for radically expanded initiatives such as scrapping negative gearing and support for controlling rent rises.

Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to talk about the immediate impasse as well as his party's broad agenda including its demands if fell into minority at the election.

On why the Greens are holding up the government's housing bills, Bandt says:

Asked the Greens' solution to the labour shortage that's inhibiting how many houses can be built, Bandt advocates much increased government investment:

On the government's proposed ban on children joining social media sites, Bandt argues such a course would be counterproductive:

On Gaza, Bandt argues the government should be taking more action against Israel and defends the Greens' presence at the recent demonstration outside a defence expo in Melbourne,

If Labor falls into minority at the election, what would the Greens want in order to give a guarantee on supply and confidence?