Trading in Sampo on nasdaq Copenhagen commences today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 September 2024 at 9:30

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Trading in Sampo on Copenhagen commences today

Sampo plc has today completed its dual listing process on Nasdaq Copenhagen as part of the completion of the exchange offer made to Topdanmark shareholders. The dual listing enables the trading in Sampo's A shares to begin as of today, 18 September 2024, under the symbol“SAMPO DKK”.

- We are delighted that Topdanmark shareholders have accepted our offer as this enables us to begin the journey of combining two great underwriting companies on one Nordic operating platform, says Torbjörn Magnusson , Group CEO.

- The listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a milestone that builds on Topdanmark's nearly forty-year legacy as a listed company, and I look forward to welcoming new shareholders and continuing the journey with those we were investors alongside in Topdanmark. Together, we expect Sampo's Nordic scale and digital expertise to combine with Topdanmark's local knowledge and presence in Denmark, to drive significant synergies to the benefit of customers and shareholders, says Magnusson.

Sampo continues to have its A shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and its Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The dual listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen does not require any action from Sampo's current shareholders.

Sampo is being advised by Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as financial advisor, and by Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal advisors.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:

The principal media





Forward-looking statements

This release includes“forward-looking statements.” These statements may not be based on historical facts but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words“aims,”“anticipates,”“assumes,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions as they relate to Sampo plc (" Sampo "), Topdanmark A/S (" Topdanmark ") or the exchange offer made by Sampo to shareholders of Topdanmark (the " Offer ") identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements are set forth in a number of places in this release, including wherever this release includes information on the future results, plans and expectations with regard to, following completion of the Offer, the combined group's business, including its strategic plans and plans on growth and profitability, and the general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of, following completion of the Offer, the combined group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither Sampo nor Topdanmark, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Important notice

Sampo's A shares, including the new A shares issued as part of the Offer, have been admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S pursuant to a prospectus (within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended), which has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The new A shares in Sampo have not been and will not be listed on a U.S. securities exchange or quoted on any inter-dealer quotation system in the United States. Neither Sampo nor Topdanmark intends to take any action to facilitate a market in the new shares in Sampo in the United States.

The new A shares in Sampo have not been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities approved or disapproved the Offer, passed comment upon, or endorsed the merit of, the Offer or the accuracy or the adequacy of the disclosure in relation to the Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.