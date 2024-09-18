Azerbaijan Marks 139Th Anniversary Of National Music Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
September 18 - the day when the genius composer of Azerbaijan
Uzeyir Hajibeyli was born is celebrated as National music Day in
our country. According to the relevant Order of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, a series of events are held every year in different
regions of Azerbaijan on the occasion of this day.
Today marks the 139th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir
Hajibeyli, a genius composer, founder of the professional music art
of Azerbaijan, musicologist-scientist, author of the first opera in
the East, and public figure, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
The National Leader Heydar Aliyev left the tradition of
celebrating the great composer's birthday as a holiday. With the
Decree signed by the National Leader in 1995 on the eve of the
110th anniversary of the birth of the great composer, September 18
is celebrated as National Music Day in our country.
The day of the famous composer's birth is also marked by the
opening of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival.
Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Culture, this festival is announced every year on September 18 and
is held for 10 days.
According to the program presented within the framework of the
festival, performances are held in the Azerbaijan State
Philharmonic named after M. Magomayev, Hall of Chamber and Organ
Music, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater,
Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy named after U.
Hajibeyli, composer's house-museum, State Museum of Musical
Culture. The works of Hajibeyli, other representatives of
Azerbaijani classical music, and world-famous composers are
presented to music lovers and performed by local and foreign
musicians.
The rich program of this international music festival, which
will be organized for the 16th time this year, includes the
performances of Azerbaijan's artistic collectives and soloists, as
well as the performances of invited musicians from the USA, Russia,
Germany, Spain, Austria, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, Brazil,
India, and other countries. As part of the festival, in addition to
Baku, concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences,
and master classes will be presented in open and closed spaces in
Shusha, Ganja, and a number of cities.
Uzeyir Hajibeyli is an artist known as the founder of the first
opera in the East, in addition to his multifaceted activities as a
composer, scientist, writer, publicist, and political figure.
Thanks to his selfless work, the history of Azerbaijani national
opera began with the opera "Leyli and Majnun", which was staged 111
years ago. The first conductor of the opera was Abdurrahim Bey
Hagverdiyev, and its director was Huseyn Arablinski. The immortal
artist Huseyngulu Sarabski played the role of Majnun, and
Abdurrahim Farajov played the role of Leyli. The first performance
was played on January 12 (25), 1908, in Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's
theater in Baku.
"Leyli and Majnun" based on the poem of the same name by the
great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli is the first opera not only
of Azerbaijan but also of the East. The opera history of the Old
East started from this day. Encouraged by the success of the first
opera, Uzeyir Bey wrote one after the other "Sheikh Sanan" (1909),
"Rustam and Sohrab" (1910), "Shah Abbas and Khurshidbanu", "Asli
and Karam" (1912), "Harun and Leyla" (1915). ) wrote national
operas such as
The peak of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's creativity is the opera
"Koroglu". It is one of the shining examples not only in
Azerbaijani culture but also among world operas. "Koroglu" opera
also charmed the Moscow audience. This huge work, which brought
success to fate, was performed many times in the opera and ballet
theaters of the former Soviet republics.
There was also an unfinished opera by Uzeyir Hajibeyli called
"Furuza". Among the musical pieces of this opera based on folk
tales, the aria of "Furuza" is particularly noteworthy. Perhaps
that is why, although the opera was left unfinished, the aria was
skillfully performed by singers for many years.
The creation of the first operetta genre in the East is also
connected with the name of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The first musical
comedy of the genius composer is "Husband and Wife" consisting of
three acts. This work is the first example of musical comedy in
Azerbaijan. The first performance of the work was in 1910. H.
Sarabski (Marjan Bey), A. Aghdamski (Ms. Minnet Khanum), and others
acted in the roles.
The author's second musical comedy is "Let it be, let it be".
The first performance of the work took place in April 1911 in Baku.
Later, the musical comedy was translated into different languages
and staged.
The third and last musical comedy of the immortal artist is
"Arshin mal alan". This operetta has been translated into about 70
foreign languages and played on the stage of more than 100
theaters. "Arshin Mal Alan" was screened five times and was
repeatedly recorded on the gramophone shaft. The first feature film
based on this musical comedy was shot in 1916. It was a silent
film.
The literary heritage of Uzeyir Hajibeyli is also very rich and
valuable. This unforgettable personality, who served Azerbaijani
culture and music throughout his life, composed more than 300 folk
songs, marches, cantatas, fantasias, songs and romances, chamber
and choral works. Interestingly, the anthems of both Azerbaijan
People's Republic and Soviet Azerbaijan belonged to a genius
artist. After gaining our independence, we still love to sing the
first anthem that brought the glory of freedom to our people.
Uzeyir Hajibeyli not only composed music but also prepared
various tools to convey the theoretical foundations of folk music
to the next generation. The scientific work "Fundamentals of
Azerbaijani folk music" published in 1945 is still used as a music
textbook today as a relic of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's excellent activity
as a musicologist-scientist. This unforgettable personality, who
served Azerbaijani culture and music throughout his life, wrote and
created more than 300 folk songs, marches, cantatas, fantasy, songs
and romances, and chamber and choral works. He is a real genius who
created a radical change in Azerbaijani music. Today, Uzeyir
Hajibeyli, whose name we celebrate with great pride, is remembered
as the creator of the first opera, the first musical comedy, and
the first examples in a number of other genres in the history of
Azerbaijani music, in addition to laying the foundations of new
paths of development and the national composition school in the
history of Azerbaijani musical culture. His bright memory will live
forever in the hearts of his people.
