Public Library will be presenting the Sixth Annual Los Angeles Libros Festival, the city's largest celebration of bilingual books in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, the Los Angeles

The Family Event Is Set For Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Central Library, Downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Public Library will be presenting the Sixth Annual Los Angeles Libros Festival, the city's largest celebration of bilingual books, on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with other activities throughout the month.

by Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, will feature Spanish and bilingual storytelling, performances, art workshops and authors for all ages.

"The Los Angeles Libros Festival celebrates the vibrant Latino culture that makes L.A. so unique," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "Our staff has done an incredible job organizing this event, which truly showcases the Library's dedication to Spanish-language and bilingual collections, programming, and services. We're thrilled to invite everyone to join us for more than 30 events and 22 authors representing 11 countries."

The line-up includes bestselling National Book Award-winning author Elizabeth Acevedo; Pedro Martín, winner of the Newbery Honor Award and the Pura Belpré Award; and Susie Jaramillo from Emmy-nominated preschool brand Canticos. Award-winning authors include Jesús Trejo, Eliza Kinkz, Mirelle Ortega, José Ramirez, Elisa Chaverri, Ericka Sanchez, Joe Cepeda, Racquel Marie and Leopoldo Gout. Activities also include art workshops with Self Help Graphics, LACMA and MOLAA.

"This festival highlights the power of bilingual literature in nurturing young minds and honoring our diverse cultural heritage," said Valerie Lynne Shaw, President of the Board of Library Commissioners.

Visit the Los Angeles Libros Festival website at lapl/libros for the full schedule of events. The Festival is presented by the Los Angeles Public Library in partnership with LA librería, Southern California's only bookstore that specializes in Spanish language children's and young adult books, and REFORMA, the national association that promotes library and information services to Latinos and Spanish speakers. For additional information, email [email protected] .

Visit lapl/latinx to discover other Latinx Heritage Month programs including baile folklórico performances, English and Spanish storytimes, crafts, movies and more.

A recipient of the nation's highest honor for library service-the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books and state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

