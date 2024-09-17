Wakrah Committed To Giving Their Best Against Iran's Tractor, Says Coach Angel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Miguel Angel, Al Wakrah's Spanish coach, on Tuesday said his team is committed to giving their best when they take on Iranian side Tractor FC in an AFC Two clash at the Al Janoub today.

“I am confident that the Blue Wave will emerge victorious over the Iranian side. My team has made a resolute commitment to give their all for this crucial match,” Angel said during a press on Tuesday.

“We have been diligently preparing since our last league game and are well-equipped to face the challenge. While the Iranian team is a formidable opponent, we have learned valuable lessons from our previous setbacks and are determined to apply them to our advantage,” he added.

Al Wakrah will hope for a strong start in the continental tournament, before they face off Tajikistan's FC Ravshan in Dushanbe on October 2. Their Group A also consists of Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan, Tajikistan's FC Ravshan,

“Our top priority is to elevate the team's performance and seize every opportunity to excel in this AFC tournament. We possess a strong foundation of individual and collective skills that position us for significant achievements. The media spotlight, while demanding, can serve as a catalyst for greater motivation and performance,” Angel explained.

“By harnessing the energy and focus generated by media attention, we can channel our efforts into achieving our goals and representing our team and country with distinction. We are committed to pushing our limits, working together as a unified unit, and striving for excellence in every aspect of our game,” he said.

Al Wakrah's Algerian player Farid Boulaya said:“Al Wakrah players are determined to overcome the Iranian team and deliver a victory that will delight our fans. I personally vow to meet everyone's expectations, despite being slightly underprepared physically. I have a wealth of AFC Champions League experience from my time at Al Gharafa, which will undoubtedly benefit Al Wakrah.”

Boulaya, who joined Al Wakrah last week, added:“Since joining the team, I've integrated well with my teammates, many of whom I've known for some time. This familiarity has helped me adapt quickly and contribute effectively to the team's dynamics. I am confident that our collective efforts will result in a positive outcome tomorrow.”

The Group Stage, running from today until December 5, consists of eight groups, split in half between East and West Asian teams, competing in a round-robin format to qualify for the knockout stage.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16, which will be held in February 2025. This will be followed by the quarter-finals in March 2025, the semi-finals in April 2025, and the final on May 17, 2025.

