ANDREW WHITWORTH AND LOS ANGELES RAMS TEAM UP WITH TOP LA CHEFS AND THE LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK TO RAISE FUNDS TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Taste of the Rams event gathered approximately 600 guests to raise over $180,000 to bolster the work of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and its partners across LA County. The money raised will help support the mission of the Food Bank to alleviate hunger in our community.

This is the third year the event occurred at SoFi Stadium, a global sports and entertainment destination where the Los Angeles Rams play their home games. The event saw significant support from longstanding Food Bank partners, including event sponsors Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.

Andrew Whitworth, former offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, analyst for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Winner, served as this year's emcee. Whitworth is also a philanthropist and has made major financial contributions over the past decade to the LA Regional Food Bank and many other nonprofits.

"To be able to give back to those who need our help the most in our community is a blessing, and I feel very fortunate to be able to help raise awareness and expand our impact in the fight against hunger, which is a cause close to both myself and the Rams organization," said Whitworth.

Guests indulged in a food lover's paradise thanks to dishes created by renowned chefs, including Steve Samson of Rossoblu, Superfine Pizza and Superfine Playa, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Socalo and more. The Los Angeles Rams 2024 rookie class was also in attendance, including Blake Corum. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with 20 members of the Rams roster as well as Rams President Kevin Demoff.

Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank, underscored the impact of the evening and all who attended. "The Food Bank extends its deepest appreciation to our committed supporters-among them the Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth, our talented chefs, our presenting sponsors, Don Lee Farms and Bank of America, and all of our guests. Their invaluable contributions were instrumental in making this year's Taste of the Rams event an overwhelming success."

The continued partnership between the Food Bank, the Rams and the community is key to the Food Bank's mission, benefiting the network of about 600 non-profit partner agencies throughout the County. Events like this help bolster our collective efforts to alleviate hunger for our neighbors needing food and nutrition assistance.

Thanks to the generous contributions of donors, the commitment of volunteers, and the significance of community-driven events like Taste of the Rams, the Food Bank and its partners consistently reach around 900,000 neighbors facing food and nutrition insecurity each month. For those interested in getting involved in the fight against hunger, further information is available at LAFoodBank.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for over 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 96% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams organization recognizes its unique ability to raise awareness and funds for causes and issues relevant to fans and community members. The entire organization is committed to serving as a valuable community partner and benefiting the Los Angeles region 365 days a year while providing substantial resources to support education and mentoring, health and wellness, and help address issues tied to poverty such as food insecurity and homelessness. Since the team moved back home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have provided more than 10,000 hours of community service and benefitted over 200 schools and 150 different non-profit organizations through their community outreach programs.



