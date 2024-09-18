Czech Republic To Help Restore Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic is ready to take patronage over the restoration of Dnipropetrovsk region, with priority given to projects in the field of generation, water and care.

This was announced on by the for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime for Reconstruction – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, and Tomasz Kopechny, Commissioner of the Czech Republic for Reconstruction of Ukraine, discussed the issue of restoring energy generation, water supply and health care in Dnipropetrovsk region.

A working group will be established to implement the reconstruction projects in the region, and the Consulate General of the Czech Republic will be opened in Dnipro.

"We will be very happy to focus on a new project that you and I will agree on, and make every effort where others refuse to do it," Kopechny emphasized.

As part of the support for Dnipropetrovsk region in 2023-2024, the Czech Republic has already provided multi-functional medical beds and diesel generators for Kryvyi Rih, and gas heaters, medical equipment and water purification stations for Marhanets and Nikopol.

As reported, the Czech Republic has received another important source of funds from which it will finance the supply of large-caliber ammunition that Ukraine desperately needs – profits from the Central Bank of Russia assets the frozen in the EU countries.