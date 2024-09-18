Eight Killed, Over 2,800 Wounded In Pager Explosions In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 18 (NNN-NNA) – Eight people were killed, and over 2,800 others, including Hezbollah members, were wounded yesterday, in different areas of Lebanon, as their pagers exploded, said Lebanese Minister, Firas Abiad.

Elnashra news website reported that, the son of Hezbollah parliamentarian, Ali Ammar, was among those killed, and Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among the injured.

The Zionist military targeted the batteries of these pagers, leading to their explosions, said the report, adding, the were being transferred to hospitals.

In a statement, Hezbollah said, it is conducting security and scientific investigations, to identify the reasons behind these explosions, adding that, the Hezbollah is“at the highest level of readiness to defend Lebanon and its people.”

In a separate statement, the Shiite organisation blamed Israel for“this criminal attack,” vowing to retaliate.

Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, urged the mobilisation of all departments of the Public Health Ministry, to follow up on medical care for the wounded.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Centre issued an urgent statement, requesting all hospitals across Lebanon to be on high alert and enhance preparedness to meet the massive need for emergency health services.

The ministry also asked all citizens to discard their pager devices immediately over safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Council of Ministers stressed that the government, shortly after the deadly explosions, began contacting the concerned countries and the United Nations to hold the perpetrators accountable.– NNN-NNA